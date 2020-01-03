Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Services, Assam take opening day bragging rights

Services have put Maharashtra into deep trouble after Poonam Poonia's five-wicket haul skittled Maharashtra for just 44 while youngster Riyan Parag's unbeaten century has ended Assam's day in a good position. Elsewhere, Jharkhand's hopes of a good first innings score lie on Saurabh Tiwary.

Poonam Poonia hands Services early advantage

Batting first, Maharashtra were absolutely annihilated as they got bowled out for just 44. Poonam Poonia was the pick of the Services bowlers with figures of 5/11. In reply, Services ended the day on 141-4, taking a sizeable lead of 97 runs. Maharashtra are in deep trouble of being absolutely blown away and the Services batsmen will try their best to bat them out of the game.

Riyan Parag impresses for Assam

18-year-old Riyan Parag smashed a brilliant century (104*) as Assam ended the day on 237-5 against Uttarakhand. Assam were in a spot of bother at 152-5 but Parag together with keeper Kunal Saikia (34*) and will be looking to add on to the partnership. The Uttarakhand bowlers will have to take quick wickets in the first session on day two to restrict Assam.

Abid Mushtaq shines on a day affected by bad light

Only 50 overs of play was possible on day one as Jharkhand posted 170 for the loss of four wickets. Jammu and Kashmir's Abid Mushtaq picked three wickets and was the most impactful bowlers. However, Jharkhand will take heart from the fact that skipper Saurabh Tiwary (43*) is still at the crease and he would be crucial in helping Jharkhand reach a decent first-innings score.

Day 1 in Tripura vs Odisha and Chattisgarh vs Haryana was ruled out due to wet outfield