Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka in the ascendancy

Madhya Pradesh bowled out Himachal Pradesh for just 175 thanks to a brilliant five wicket haul from Avesh Khan while Mumbai were bowled out for 194 despite a fighting kncok of 77 from skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Elsewhere, Baroda were bowled out for 201 not before Hooda scored a brilliant 86.

Avesh Khan gives Madhya Pradesh early advantage

Himachal Pradesh looked to put runs on the board in their first innings but the MP bowlers were successful in restricting them to just 175. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/52. MP in reply ended the day on 87-4 as Pankaj Jaiswal picked up two wickets. Although MP look to be ahead, the first session of day two will be extremely crucial.

Karnataka on the front foot despite Suryakumar's heroics

Mumbai batsmen failed to post a strong first-innings total as they got bowled out for 194. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav batted extremely well to reach 77 but no other batsmen stood up to give him support as the Karnataka bowlers shared wickets, In reply, Karnataka ended the day on 79-3 and with skipper Karun Nair at the crease, Karnataka will be looking to take a decent first-innings lead over Mumbai.

Baroda, Railways end an evenly-fought day

A wicket on the last ball of the day ended up the day evenly fought between Baroda and Railways. Batting first, Baroda were bowled out for 201 in their first-innings and Amit Mishra was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four wickets. Deepak Hooda's 86 helped Baroda reach past 200. In reply, railways ended up being 24-2 before the close of play. Both the teams will be positive about their chances going into the second day.

Day 1 of Uttar Pradesh's encounter against Tamil Nadu was washed out following heavy rains.