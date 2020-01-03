Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Hyderabad, Andhra take early advantage on Day 1

Hyderabad bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Ravi Kiran were on top of the Kerala batting line-up as they restricted them to 126-7 while KV Sasikanth and C Stephen spun the web around Rajasthan. Elsewhere, Shubman Gill was involved in a heated argument over his dismissal as Punjab faced Delhi.

Hyderabad take advantage on a rain-shortened day

Kerala batted first and under bowler-friendly conditions and were rocked by the Hyderabad bowlers. Ravi Kiran picked up three wickets and Mohammad Siraj chipped in with two as Kerala were reduced to 126-7 in a day where only 41 overs were bowled. Hyderabad will be confident to pick up three remaining wickets quickly while Kerala will look to add as many runs as possible.

Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann score important runs as Punjab take ascendency

On a day that will be remembered for Shubman Gill getting in a heated exchange with the umpires on being given out, Punjab batted first against a Delhi team that was without Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Gurkeerat Singh Mann (65) and skipper Mandeep Singh (81) made important contributions in helping Punjab reach 266-8 by the end of the day. Anything in excess of 300 will be a great first innings score for Punjab.

Stephen, Sasikanth put Andhra ahead

Rajasthan batted first and were bundled out for 151 by the Andhra bowlers. The usual suspects Cheepurapalli Stephen and KV Sasikanth picked up four wickets each and Rajsthan batsmen had no clue how to tackle the duo. Ashok Menaria's 74 saved the blushes somewhat and took the total beyond the three-figure mark. Andhra ended the day on 82-2 and will be confident of taking the first-innings lead.

Bengal vs Gujarat was washed out on Day 1