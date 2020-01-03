Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Bengal keen on shifting venue from Eden Gardens, have asked for change, reveals Arun Lal

According to head coach Arun Lal, Bengal cricket are keen on shifting their base for the remaining two home matches in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season from Eden Gardens stadium. So far, the Bengal team have won one game against Kerala and drawn the second game against the Andhra side.

With two home games remaining for the Bengal cricket team in this Ranji Trophy season, the team management is keen on shifting those to a new venue, out of the Eden Gardens stadium. The one major reason behind this idea was to move the home games to a venue that is more suited to the home team's purpose.

Meanwhile, pacer Ashok Dinda was dropped from the team due to misconduct with the bowling coach, Ranadeb Bose, it’s still unclear whether he will be included anytime soon. Meanwhile, young speedster Ishan Porel will be unavailable after the ongoing home game against Gujarat. Porel will fly out to play for the India 'A' side during the New Zealand tour.

With all these changes, the Bengal team management have decided to change their gameplan according to the situation. Hence, moving from the pace-heavy attack, Bengal are inclined towards a spin alternative. Therefore, the shift from Eden to either of the two - Bengal Cricket Academy (BCA) at Kalyani or the JU second campus in Salt Lake is desired.

"Yes, we have asked for a change in venue. Hopefully, we will get that," Arun Lal, coach, confirmed, reported Times of India on Thursday.

While it’s highly likely that the game against Hyderabad, starting from January 19, could be seen at a new venue without any hiccups, there might be a hindrance in moving the Bengal-Delhi match away from Eden. The reason being that the match is scheduled to be telecasted live and hence the CAB will have to negotiate with the broadcaster for the same.