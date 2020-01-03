PCB introduces fitness test for centrally contracted players

The PCB has scheduled a fitness test for all the available centrally contracted players on January 6 and 7. PCB shared that the penalty of failing the test would be a fine of 15% of their monthly retainer while PCB Director Cricket informed that the test will be passed down to the domestic circuit.

The return of international cricket to the country and their sluggish performance around the year has sprung the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) into action to improve their performance. In a bid to do so the governing body has scheduled a fitness test for all centrally contracted players of the country on January 6 and 7.

The players appearing for the test include former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. The two-day testing will be held under the tutelage of Pakistan cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik at the National Cricket Academy.

"All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing, which is aligned to their contracts. Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on January 20 and 21," PCB said in a media release.

The governing body informed that the players failing the test will be fined 15% of their monthly retainer while repeated defaulters will be demoted.

"Any player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 per cent of his monthly retainer, which will remain effective until such time he achieves the minimum fitness standards. Player failing consecutive tests will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion."

PCB Director Cricket - International, Zakir Khan further informed that domestic players will also have to undergo the tests.

"These fitness tests will not be limited to the centrally contracted players, but will trickle down to the six Cricket Association teams."

"Their tests will be conducted by their respective coaches and trainers as per their own schedules and players failing to pass fitness tests will jeopardise their chances of featuring in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament to be held from March 25 to April 19," Khan added.