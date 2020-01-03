Learnt bowling yorkers from television, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah in an interview to the Hindustan Times revealed that he learnt bowling yorkers from watching the television and not Lasith Malinga as people claim. Further, he talked about how his bowling and variations were developed from watching the television and the analysis that he did.

Lasith Malinga was the teacher behind Jasprit Bumrah’s hattrick claimed some. Bumrah, himself came out and denied those reports by revealing in an interview with Hindustan Times that whatever he has learnt at the beginning of his career has been mostly from the television. In the 149 T20 games that Bumrah has played thus far, he’s picked up 174 wickets striking every 19th delivery in his spell.

“All my cricket I’ve learned from the TV. Many people believe that he (Malinga) taught me the yorker, but that’s not true. He did not teach me anything on the field. The things I learnt from him are about the mind. How to handle different situations. How to not get angry. How to make a plan for a batsman,” said Bumrah.

Furthermore, Bumrah has cemented his place in all three formats for the national team. When not bowling, the Indian pacer spends most of his time in front of the television where he goes around analysing some of the mistakes that he has committed. He also admitted that he learnt the yorkers from his time playing on the streets where there was no sort of movement for the ball.

“We did not play on pitches, so there was no seam movement or length balls or caught behinds. It was all about trying to hit the batsman on the full. If you want to take wickets you have to bowl yorkers. I still believe that’s what makes me street smart,” he added.

The pacer would mark his return to international cricket following a long-layoff where he injured his back and would first up square against Malinga’s Sri Lankan side.

“Even now, I look at videos and I listen to feedback, and then I like to prepare on my own, the way I want to. I try to do the analysis myself. Because on the cricket ground, I will be alone. Nobody’s going to be there to help me so I should be able to help myself.”