IND VS SL | Good opportunity to learn from Jasprit Bumrah, reveals Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini before India’s three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka said that he is eager to learn and work with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In his six-matches international career so far, Saini has not played alongside Bumrah as the latter was either rested or injured during those matches.

“I can now share my weaknesses and shortcomings with him. I can learn more by watching him bowl. It will be a good opportunity for me. I am really looking forward to it,” Saini told PTI in an exclusive interview on Friday.

The 27-year-old had a memorable debut in international cricket, where he picked up 3 for 17 against West Indies during India’s tour of Carrebian Island. He hopes to put in hard yards to cement his place in a highly competitive bowling attack ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

“Our bowling attack is the strongest at the moment and that gives me that extra motivation. And that I have to work even harder to secure a regular spot,” he said on his chances of making into the Australia-bound World Cup squad.

Within four months’ time of his T20I debut, he made ODI debut against the same opponents in Cuttack, when the 27-year-old was drafted in place of an injured Deepak Chahar. With Mohammed Shami rested and the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar injured, Saini will have to play a pivotal role in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, followed by the three ODIs against Australia.

“From here on, every match and series is important for me. If I do well, I can also grow well as a cricketer and the team will also win. I don’t think too far ahead. Always I take one match at a time and think of giving my best every time. All my hard work paid off and I had a successful 2019. It’s about putting in that extra mile again so as to secure my place,” Saini talked about focusing on one match at a time.