BBL 2019-20 | Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell to donate $250 per six they hit towards Red Cross Bushfire Appeal

Australian hard-hitting batsmen Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short have announced a donation of $250 for every six they hit in the ongoing Big Bash League towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. So far many sporting personalities including famous Tennis players and NBL stars from the country.

Widespread Bushfires are erupting across Australia, with New South Wales and Victoria hugely affected and nation's sports personalities are gathering to help the cause. The Red Cross Bushfire Foundation is receiving donations from these sports people and captains of the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn, have pledged to join. So far in the BBL season, Lynn has hit the most number of sixes(12) in four games, while Maxwell has hit nine in five innings.

“Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country,” Lynn tweeted.

“Love it Lynny!! I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now,” Maxwell’s reply to Lynn’s tweet.

Joining the two Australians, D'Arcy Short too was willing to support the cause. "Alright I am gonna jump on board and match Lynn and Maxwell with $250 for every six I hit in the big bash league aswell to donate Red Cross and help those that are doing it tough," Short tweeted.

Australia’s cricketers will also auction off signed shirts from the Boxing Day Test while Cricket Australia will throw open the gates to firefighters during two SCG one-dayers against New Zealand in March, also using the trans-Tasman series as a fundraising drive. Meanwhile, Illawarra Hawks star LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, pledged to donate a month of his NBL salary to help victims. And Tennis star Nick Kyrgios will donate $200 for every ace he serves throughout the Australian summer.