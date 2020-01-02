Windies rest Jason Holder for first two Ireland ODIs

Cricket West Indies have rested Jason Holder for the first two ODIs of the three-match rubber against Ireland. Windies selector Roger Harper has informed that the all-rounder has been rested keeping in mind the busy year to come for the side in 2020 that will see Windies playing a lot of Tests.

West Indies are set to face Ireland for three ODIs and as many T20Is at home after an impressive display against India and series wins over Afghanistan. Having won an ODI series after five series and given India a run for their money in their backyard, West Indies are confident of building some momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup.

As they named the side for the first two ODIs, all-rounder Jason Holder's name has gone missing as he has been rested for both the matches. Windies selector Roger Harper that the board has taken the step give the workload of the all-rounder who plays all three formats as they want him to at his best for the other important series that lie ahead.

"The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year. With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind so he could be ready to perform at his best as our Test captain throughout 2020, as the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket and an important member of the team in the white-ball formats,” Harper was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Harper while reflecting on the India tour expressed his joy over the development the side has made. He pointed out that the impressive performance against India at their home is evident of the progress.

"The Afghanistan and Indian series told me that the team is making very positive strides. Winning the ODIs against Afghanistan, our first ODI series win for five years, followed by the very competitive performance against India is testament to that. The team demonstrated a determination to compete and gave it every effort. Against India the batting was consistent and while the bowling had its moments, it is clear that we have to improve our 'death' bowling. However, the fact that the team played in such an organised and competitive manner consistently augurs well going forward.

"This series against Ireland offers us the opportunity to build on the performances in India, build confidence as a team and for individual players. Just like the series against Afghanistan, the Ireland series is an important one for us, one we must win."