We have to counter breeze factor during Tests in New Zealand, says Ajinkya Rahane

Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane feels that Indian batsmen have to read the conditions well and need to have a good technique to counter the breeze factor when they tour New Zealand. Rahane had first made a reputation for himself as India's Test mainstay when he scored his maiden Test ton in New Zealand.

India have two crucial tours of New Zealand and Australia this year and these are the one that might well book their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final if they do well. India had last toured New Zealand with a relatively inexperienced team and although they lost the series 1-0, they had come close to getting ahead in the game on a couple of occasions. While India have the bowling attack to torment any batting line-up oin the world, the batsman will have to step up and put the runs on the board. For that, Indian vice-captain Ajinya Rahane believes that countering the breeze will be extremely crucial.

"We played there in 2014...there is a breeze factor that is involved. I guess getting used to conditions will be the key as there will be more sideways movement because of breeze. In the last tour, I played in Wellington but Christchurch, we will be playing a Test match after a long time. Getting used to conditions will be key," Rahane told TOI.

Rahane scored runs in all types of overseas conditions but it was his maiden Test ton in New Zealand that had grabbed everyone's attention towards him. He has always had a solid technique but he holds the opinion that more than the technique, it was important to play closer to the body. Rahane will be playing the final four-day game for India A before the commencement of the first Test in order to get in the groove for the all important Test series.

"You have to focus on the basics as you can't think too much about your technique. It's about keeping your game simple, playing close to the body, as late as possible and according to the situation. Pace and bounce will be different," Rahane asserted.

"I think it's a good idea to have shadow tours with India A. So, before playing Test matches, if India A matches are there, it's good preparation for us. It helps in acclimatisation."