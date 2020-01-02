SA vs ENG | There's definitely a lot more fire in KG's eyes at the moment, claims Quinton de Kock

Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock shared that there is “fire in Kagiso Rabada’s eyes” as he is excited to go out there and get going. Vernon Philander has praised his fellow paceman Rabada for enduring his lean patch and coming back strong after he scalped 7 wickets in the Boxing Day game.

After enduring a subdued year, Kagiso Rabada seems to be returning to his groove as he needed the year with a seven-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test against England. It was undoubtedly his best performance of the year after failing to get going at the World Cup and in India. Proteas keeper Quinton de Kock shared that he sees fire in the young quick’s eyes who is excited to go out and roar in the middle.

"There's definitely a lot more fire in KG's eyes at the moment. At the camp before the first Test, it seemed like he was really excited to get going and play. He was very motivated," ESPNCricinfo quoted de Kock as saying so.

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander heaped praise on Rabada having endured his lean patch gracefully and overcoming it with style. Philander, who will be retiring after the England series, pointed out that it's always better to learn yourself.

"He was going to get a knock at some stage, a dip in form, whatever you want to call it, but the only way to get through it is to go through it yourself," Philander said. "I am glad he has gone through it because there's no greater learning than learning yourself. The most important part was for him to go through it and to really feel what it feels like and to now come out and identify what's going to work for him moving forward."

Many pundits opined that overuse of Rabada is the main reason behind his poor form. In the India tour, the speedster seemed frustrated while his pace was considerably reduced having played the IPL and World Cup in a single go. But Philander didn’t consider it as an issue.

"The longer you play the more you realise that the simpler you keep it, the more results you will get. He went through that phase where he wanted to try a few things and it didn't quite worked, and now he has gone back to the old simple self and it seems to be working again."