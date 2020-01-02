Reports | Injured Jofra Archer doubtful for Cape Town Test

Jofra Archer has emerged as an injury doubt for England's second Test in South Africa, having only bowled an over during training on Wednesday due to a sore elbow. Archer, who took six wickets in the first Test, is likely to be replaced by a spinner given that the pitch is expected to be dry.

The dry pitch at Cape Town, very unlike the conditions at the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, means England are likely to bring in a spinner to exploit the surface. According to ESPNCricinfo, Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess looks in pole position to play, ahead of Jack Leach — who has been unwell for most of the past month — and Matt Parkinson.

However, this would mean that skipper Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood has to leave out one of the fast bowlers. Under normal circumstances, the choice would come down to playing only one of the veterans — James Anderson and Stuart Broad — alongside Archer so that the attack does not become somewhat one-paced. But the situation after England's training session on New Year’s Day raises concerns that Archer will not have recovered in time to play at Cape Town.

Though he was expensive in the second innings at Centurion, Archer’s likely absence will be a significant blow for England as he is, alongside Mark Wood, the fastest bowler in their squad.

The pitch — which is the first Test surface prepared by new groundsman Ihtishaam Adams — is expected to prove relatively good for batting. Meanwhile, Dom Sibley recovered quickly from the illness that has swept the camp since their arrival in South Africa. It would interesting to see if England indeed go back to give Bess another chance in the national team.