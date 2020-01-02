Reports | Confusion surrounding Team India's arrival in Guwhati ahead of first T20I

There is reported confusion surrounding the arrival of team India in Guwhati, with ACA president and Team management giving contradictory statements as to when the team will arrive. While Dutta stated that the team will arrive on Friday, a team member confirmed that they will reach by Thursday.

After a few weeks of a well-deserved New-Year break, Virat Kolhi & Co. will be ready to take on the Sri Lankan challenge, as they gear up for the three-match T20I series starting this week. With a not-so-ideal situation in Guwahati due to wide-ranging protests against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) across the state of Assam, the Indian and Sri Lankan teams are expected to land in the city in the next few hours to face off for the first T20I of the series.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA), along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have been keeping a close eye on the security developments and ACA president Romen Dutta confirmed that the situation was well under control.

"Yes, there was some unrest before, but all is under control now. We have handed over the stadium and all other responsibility with regards to the two teams to the police and they are keeping an eye to ensure that everything is under control," Dutta told IANS.

However, there is confusion surrounding as to when the Indian team will arrive, as while Dutta revealed the Day as Friday, a member of the Indian team reportedly stated that the team will reach the city by Thursday night. The Sri Lankan team, however, is expected to land on Thursday.

"The Sri Lankan team is coming today at 4 pm and the Indian team will come tomorrow morning," Dutta said.

But a member of the Indian team reportedly said: "We are assembling tonight in Guwahati."

With T20 World Cup in the horizon, starting from October this year, the Indian team has shifted its focus to T20 cricket. For the upcoming series, the selectors have chosen to give limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma a break, with opener Shikhar Dhawan set to take Rohit’s opening slot.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 5.