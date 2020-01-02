Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Sandeep Warrier’s absence will be a big challenge for me, admits Basil Thampi

Fast bowler Basil Thampi has admitted that fellow pacer Sandeep Warrier’s absence from the Kerala squad will prove a major challenge for him. Warrier is set to join the India A side for the tour of New Zealand, but Thampi’s timely return to form with a five-fer against Gujarat gives Kerala hope.

Though Kerala lost the low-scoring affair at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat last week, Thampi seemed to be back at his best, as he troubled the Gujarat batsmen with his pace and movement. Such a performance, impressing even the chief national selector MSK Prasad, could not have come at a better time for Kerala, who will lose Warrier, Thampi’s bowling partner, to India A duties soon.

“I began the year with a five-wicket haul and ended with one. And both came against Gujarat. Yes, his (Warrier’s) absence will be a challenge for me. We are all happy that he will be playing for the India A team in New Zealand. The team will miss him, and I especially will miss bowling along with him. We work as a team. We will exchange the roles of the wicket-taker and the containing bowler according to the situation,” Thampi told Sportstar over the phone.

After a draw and two losses, Kerala will play its fourth match at Hyderabad — Thampi’s home ground when he plays for the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad from Friday. And the 26-year-old is hopeful that the feeling of a home away from home will bring good fortune, especially as they deal with star batsman Sanju Samson being called away on national duty.

“It felt nice to practise at the stadium. Yes, I have been thinking about the IPL, but before that I have to give my best for Kerala for the rest of the season,” he said.

“Last year we had lost three matches. We are confident that we can turn things around. Fortunately, Rohan Prem has joined the team. His experience and technique could make up for Sanju's absence,” Thampi added.