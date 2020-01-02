Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Mayank Agarwal’s absence paves way for youngsters to grab chance, asserts Karun Nair

Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy skipper Karun Nair believes that his state teammate Mayank Agarwal’s absence will open the door for youngsters to grab the opportunity with both hands. Mayank will miss Karnataka’s next Ranji encounter with him set to travel to New Zealand to represent India A.

"Mayank is big player, but it (his absence) opens an opportunity for someone else to come and grab their chance," said Nair, reported Times of India.

In his nine-Test international career so far, Mayank has already scored two double hundreds and Nair, who has watched the India Test opener from close quarters since his initial cricketing days, on Thursday, paid glowing tribute to his good friend.

"I think, Mayank has always been a hard-working cricketer, so I think it was high time that the hard-work paid off. It is just to do with his hard-work that he (Agarwal) is doing well now and I don't think he has changed much at all," Nair said.

Nair himself has a triple hundred to his name for India but he last played a Test way back in March 2017 against Australia in Dharamshala. When asked about his aspirations to be back in India colours, without thinking about too far ahead, Nair revealed that he currently is just focused on the performance of his state team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

"For me it is about playing each game at a time and trying to contribute as much as I can to Karnataka and try to win games for Karnataka. And that is what I am trying to do this season and looking forward to try and contribute more with the bat and as captain, so that we can go on and win games and all of us are looking to win the Ranji Trophy, so that's our ultimate goal."