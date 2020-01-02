Glenn McGrath’s guidance is helping me a lot in the Ranji Trophy, asserts Himanshu Sangwan

Young pacer Himanshu Sangwan credited legendary Glenn McGrath’s tips for his success in his debut Ranji Trophy having scalped 12 wickets in three matches so far. The pacer has starred in Railways’ thumping win over Mumbai with his 6 wickets in only his third match in the Ranji Trophy.

Young Railways quick Himanshu Sangwan has got off to a flyer in his debut Ranji Trophy season having scalped 12 wickets in his 3 fixtures so far. Sangwan played a crucial role in Railways’ crushing victory over the 41-time champions Mumbai at the Wankhede as his fifer in the second innings triggered the home team’s collapse.

Sangwan picked up India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and very talented Prithvi Shaw in the first fifer of his first-class career. The young pick didn’t shy away from hailing Australia legend Glenn McGrath’s tips as the key to his success. McGrath advised him to be patient and always stick to basics.

“I take inspiration from Australia legend Glenn McGrath. He is my idol. I learnt a lot from McGrath during my stint at the MRF Pace Foundation. I was there for a short camp in March (2019). He used to watch my videos and tell me the areas where I should improve. He is a legend of the game. He told me one thing – ‘when in trouble, go to the basics’,” Sangwan told TOI.

“I bowled many deliveries under his (McGrath's) supervision and he was taking notes. After every session, he used to motivate me and tell me technical things. ‘Stick to the basics and stay patient’ – these are the two things I will always remember from McGrath. Honestly, his guidance is helping me a lot in the Ranji Trophy.”

Sangwan is on roll on his debut as he started off with a four-wicket haul in his debut match against Uttar Pradesh following it up with a couple of wickets against Saurashtra before the brilliant performance at the Wankhede. The right arm quick hailed his success in the CK Nayudu Trophy previous year as the reason for his selection in the Ranji Trophy squad.

“I performed well last year in the Under-23 tournament (CK Nayudu Trophy), where I claimed 37 wickets in seven matches. Due to that, I got a chance in the Ranji Trophy this year. I am enjoying my bowling a lot. When I made my debut, I didn’t know I will take four wickets and that too against a team like Uttar Pradesh. I took two wickets in the next match (against Saurashtra) and then six wickets against a top team, Mumbai,” Sangwan signed off.