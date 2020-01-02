King Kane in the time of Joe Root trials

‘Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not’ - which cricketer crosses your mind when you read this phrase? Well, it’s not just any phrase, it’s in fact an Arctic Monkeys album which had this cricketer, named Joe Root showcasing his loyalties with Sheffield, strumming his ukelele.

Well, I draw this reference because people do speak about Joe Root, they do speak a lot. And while you’re streaming his video from 2014 on YouTube, and reminiscing his form, a gigantic batting average of 97, you’ll realize he’s not the same anymore. Since Sir Alastair Cook stepped down as captain, in February 2017, the next crowned captain of England faced a heavy dip in his numbers and it continues. In 2018, Root was still safe in the cocoon(may I include, he was still kept at gunpoint) as England won eight out of thirteen games in the calendar year. Now as we step into the 2020s, I do recall that the year 2019 was, in fact, terrible for the English Test side and Root’s form to top it all. If not for the double hundred, in a drawn second Test, against New Zealand in December Root would’ve had really bad numbers to the sport.

Now England, being true to its pride, is still stuck in the World Cup dream. And New Zealand captain, their greatest ever batsman, Kane Williamson is hailed for his performances in the ICC mega event. Amidst everything, it is somehow forgotten that Joe Root, too, did well for his team in the World Cup. The same trend is followed in Test cricket ever since the Lord’s final. While Williamson’s form fell to an absolute low in the last six months of 2019, Root enjoyed a fairly better half than his Kiwi counterpart. But instead, Williamson was still hailed as ‘King Kane’ and Joe Root continued to take the flak from the fans, critics and media.

However, both teams ended their year with respective Test match defeats away from home, against Australia and South Africa, with neither of the captains doing anything worthwhile. Captaincy did fall hard on Root and it’s indeed ironic that there’s more pressure on the English Test skipper than the combined pressure on New Zealand’s captain across all formats.

Now, my point isn’t bringing anyone down to prove the other to be mightier of the two. However, being the Test captain of England and leading the Black Caps are two absolutely different things. Hence, the metric based on which the two will be judged is always going to different. However, I believe in ruling all of that out and looking at the two captains as individuals.

Incidentally, of Joe Root not deserving to be a part of Fab Four also has made the rounds. Now, I’m not saying Williamson deserves any of that because he has been way closer to the top aisle, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, than Root in the last two years. But Williamson’s away numbers in the same time frame have hurt his cause, while Root keeps struggling more at home, a glimpse of which was seen in the Ashes.

Perhaps, the long-standing criticism against Root is justified if we look at his predecessor. Let’s just accept one fact, he’ll always be compared to the greatness of Cook and hence no can stop the widespread English media, the over-enthusiastic fans and the extremely hopeful experts from putting pressure on Root. Cook had set some real standards which Root, up to a point, did emerge successful in matching. And we know, the Poms have expectations higher than their combined capacity and dare Root, or anyone at all, breach that. However, don’t think Root will be dethroned as captain anytime soon. The worst thing that can happen to him in these times is not getting knighted by the time he retires. But that worst thing that could’ve happened to him is underway. If you’re not a target of the English media, you don’t know what Root is put through. Kane Williamson doesn’t know what Root has to go through.

And the latter, far far away from the clutches of the media, takes a comfortable seat on his rocking chair despite a clear fall in form. Look at his previous tour to Australia and you’ll know. Look at his heroics in UAE last year and you’ll know. They’re all in the past now. Perhaps, Williamson is living off the reputation of his greatness. Not denying his greatness at all, as a New Zealand fan I’ve seen nothing from my captain for the team in a long time. Precisely, since the World Cup. All we have got are 240 runs, averaging 26.66, across ten innings. One may think it’s a bit harsh on a player of Williamson’s repute. And that’s where I swoop in, re-establishing the point that the Kiwi captain, a great by all means, is not living up to his reputations. But if you think the media will take note, think again.