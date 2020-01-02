Kane Williamson one of the best from U-19 days, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in an interview with the ICC revealed that the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson was one of the best batsmen that he encountered during his U-19 days as the Indian skipper. Further, Kohli admitted how important the U-19 World Cup was to improve him as a player as it was a milestone season.

The 2008 U-19 World Cup was crucial in giving us the fab-four batsmen in World Cricket, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steven Smith and Joe Root. Virat Kohli in an interview with the ICC admitted that the U-19 days were one of his fondest memories in his cricketing career, with India overcoming South Africa in a tense finale.

Furthermore, Kohli talked about how Williamson had impressed him during India’s encounter against the Kiwis in the semi-finals of the tournament. Alongside Kohli and Williamson, there was also Ravindra Jadeja and Tim Southee in the same game. The Indian skipper was named the man of the match in that game, having scored a match-winning knock of 43 runs in India’s chase of 191 in a 43-over encounter.

“I remember playing against Kane (Williamson). He was someone who always stood out in the team, his batting ability was very different from the other players who were around. It is good to know that so many people from that batch, like Kane and Steve Smith, have played for their respective countries,” Kohli was quoted as saying in a media release by the ICC.

Kohli then went on to recall how the U-19 World cup, where he scored 235 runs at an average of 47 was crucial in building the foundation to his international career.

“The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career. It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It is very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides to you,” recalled Kohli.