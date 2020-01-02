IPL 2020 | Ish Sodhi roped in as Rajasthan Royals’ spin consultant

Seasoned New Zealand spinner will return to his Indian Premier League base, Rajasthan Royals, with the franchise roping him in as their spin consultant and Operations executive. Sodhi, who was released ahead of the auctions, has represented the Royals in two IPL seasons- 2018 and 2019.

After having represented the Rajasthan Royals in eight IPL games, 27-year-old New Zealander will join the franchise’s coaching staff as their spin consultant as well as work in cricket operations. His roles will be to develop the spinners, working closely with spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, while providing support across the team and assisting Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum in cricket operations.

The Royals, on Thursday, announced New Zealand the leg spinner in a dual role ahead of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2020. For the Black Caps, Sodhi has scalped 47 wickets in 40 T20 International matches.

“We are very happy to welcome back Ish to the Royals family in his new role. The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals’ commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work. I congratulate Ish on his new stint and wish every cricket fan across the globe gets behind the team when Rajasthan Royals kicks off its new season this summer,” Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha said.

Meanwhile, the COO of the Rajasthan-based franchise Jake Lush McCrum also welcomed Sodhi to the team.

“We are delighted to have Ish on board as our Spin Consultant and Operations Executive. He is one of the most positive and motivational people I have ever met, has incredible knowledge of spin bowling and already has a really strong relationship with Shreyas and Riyan. While Ish will add a lot of value in the development of the now large spin bowling department, we also want to develop him in an operational role within the franchise. This will be of great support to us, in addition to strengthening Ish’s overall management skillset,” McCrum was quoted as saying.

Sodhi, who has bagged 9 wickets, at 22.44 bowling average, while maintaining an economy rate of 6.69, is excited to rejoin the franchise albeit in a new role. He also wishes for the Steve Smith-led team to the IPL this year.

“I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role. Having played for two seasons for the Royals, I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year,” Sodhi asserted.

“It is a fascinating opportunity for me, to be involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations.”