Instability looms as South Africa revel in false Centurion dawn

The Centurion victory, in many ways, was a historic one for the Proteas, for it marked the beginning of a new journey under the leadership of Graeme Smith, Mark Boucher and company. But the question is - is there a delusion setting in amongst everyone that things are fine when they clearly aren’t?

When Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Stuart Broad with the visitors still 108 runs short of the target, the entirety of the SuperSport Park in Centurion went into a frenzy; it was not the kind of reaction you usually see from South Africa, not especially after winning a Test at home, that too the first match of a series, but you could understand why - it was their first Test win after 350 days. A side that was once mauling teams for fun was deprived of the taste of victory for eleven long months, so it was unsurprising that they shot into cloud nine as soon as they did.

But now that the high is over, now that the feet are on the ground, now that it’s not New Year’s eve anymore, perhaps it’s time for some scrutiny and self-reflection - something that the Saffers would need to do if they are really serious about new beginnings. Sure, the Centurion win was much-needed, and it was great, but let’s be real - it was attributed more to England, a side in tatters handicapped further by the wave of flu that hit them, being worse than their opponents, than South Africa being clinical and unplayable.

Think of it as two faulty cars racing each other and one being crowned as the winner due to the other blowing its tyres out; of course, the racer who ended up winning can revel in the victory, but he is not going to win more until and unless he fixes the car. And that’s what South Africa, heading into this New Year, would need to do - fix the car. And yes, starting from the wheels to the engine to gear level to the tail lamp, there’s a lot of fixing that needs to be done.

We’re talking problems right up top to way down the bottom that need fixing. Aiden Markram fracturing a part of his hand (again) means that the Proteas are now left to choose between Pieter Malan and Keegan Petersen, but let’s not pretend that it’s a huge blow for them. Markram, in his last 10 Tests has averaged 22.31 and the duo of Markram and Dean Elgar, of late, opening the batting, have been a trainwreck; Their last 5 opening stands read 2, 0, 0, 2, 4 and in the last 18 months, in 19 innings, they’ve averaged 12.00.

The bigger cause for concern for them, however, is the ever-so-withering form of Dean Elgar, whose sustained underperformance seems to have gone under the radar due to his “gritty b******” reputation and his partner Markram always stealing the limelight. In his last 22 innings, Elgar has crossed the 50-run mark just twice and has averaged 23.60, which is, to put it lightly, substandard.

For a batsman who takes so much pride in grinding it out the hard way, Elgar’s efforts, of late, have been uninspiring and worse, have left the fragile middle-order exposed. Him nicking a delivery on either side of his body to the wicket-keeper in the first Test was not the prettiest of sights and it makes you wonder if it’s time to slowly remove the blanket of safety that he’s been veiled with.

And if their opening stand has been a trainwreck, their middle-order has been a circus featuring several clowns, with no one exactly knowing what they’re there for or what they’re supposed to do; Du Plessis doesn’t know if he should bat at #3, #4 or #5, the management are too reluctant to trust Zubayr Hamza after having seen what’s happened with Markram and de Bruyn and no one really knows what Temba Bavuma really is.

They’ve just been ‘winging it’ for the past 18 months, to put it precisely. The same was evident in the Centurion Test, with the middle-order, barring Rassie van der Dussen’s second-innings fifty, failing to rise up to the occasion, adding just 149 runs across two innings for the loss of six wickets. Truth be spoken, they seem to have gotten lucky with the purple patch Quinton de Kock seems to have struck at home, but if and when that eventually comes to an end, the writing is on the wall.

But then again, you can argue that in the form of Faf, RVD and Temba, they have enough experience in the middle, and a shuffle here and a shuffle there can always be done to make a messy clay sculpture. That is not the case, however, with their pace bowling stocks. In three Tests time, they will be bidding goodbye to Vernon Philander, the man who’s been the nucleus of their bowling attack over the last 9 years.

And yet, your guess is as good as mine and our guess is as good as theirs when it comes to who will fill in Vernon’s shoes; no pacer has been groomed nor has anyone been lined-up, with the only candidate being an injury-prone Lungi Ngidi. With both Rabada and Nortje being primarily aggressive bowlers - designed to sacrifice runs in search of wickets - you’d think they’d want a bowler who can compliment the two by doing a holding job; Ngidi isn’t that bowler.

But the biggest challenge of all for Graeme Smith & co, arguably, would be addressing the quota issue, having already come under fire from the Black African Cricket Club (BACC), who have made it clear from their end that they have all but no faith in the management, at this point in time, developing African cricketers (Black African cricketers, specifically).

In Centurion, South Africa fielded only four players of colour, falling short of the country’s racial selection policy’s count of six by two players. The injuries to Ngidi and Bavuma haven’t made things any easier, but one wonders if a situation would arise in the future where compromises would need to be made in terms of personnel to fulfill the racial selection policy, the last thing that the team would need going forward.

In exactly a month’s time, South Africa will be in danger of being left with a hopeless top-order, an inconsistent, perplexed middle-order and a potential dearth of pacers, all whilst trying to fulfil the racial selection policy. Months and years of mismanagement and short-sightedness have led to this situation and if anything, the team is being held together by the tiniest of threads.

It’s time to get real: The cavernous holes within the team are getting wider by the day and are there for everyone to see. The Centurion win threw subtle, if not major, hints of what’s perennially wrong in the team, and it’s now up to the management to spot the flaws and fix them, for the race has just begun, and the car is still faulty.