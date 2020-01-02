India are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play, claims Brian Lara

Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara has backed Indian side under skipper Virat Kohli to win any ICC tournament despite their poor record in the knockout phases. Lara has picked Kohli and Rohit Sharma alongside David Warner as potential candidates to break his record score of 400 in Tests.

As the new year sets in, the T20 World Cup lurking at the horizon grows bigger and bigger and so does the anticipation of cricket fans. While the Indian side looks in pretty good shape, their recent record in the knockout phase of ICC tournaments is the real villain here.

Despite the daunting facts and figures, former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has backed skipper Virat Kohli and co. He deems the side a threat for every other side in the tournament and pointed out the might of the Indian team.

"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," Lara was quoted as saying by India Today.

Lara's knock of 400 against England in 2004 is still the highest individual score in Test cricket and when quizzed which cricketers could break the record, the former cricketer picked three potential candidates. The legendary batter nominated Kohli, Rohit Sharma and David Warner while playing down Steven Smith given the position he bats at.

"It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So, they have got quite a group of players who can do so," he added.