IND vs SL | Angelo Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20I squad

Angelo Mathews is set to return to Sri Lanka’s T20I squad, after a long break, with the team touring India for a limited-overs series this month. Sri Lanka will play three T20 International matches against the Men in Blue, starting January 5 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam.
Former Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews was sacked as ODI and T20I captain after his team crashed out of the Asia Cup in the group stage. Matthews was recalled, on Wednesday, to the T20I side after a 16-month hiatus since he was left out for the series against New Zealand in late 2018. The 32-year-old all-rounder played his last T20I against South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory but failed to impress with the bat.
As per the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, Mathews has been named in the squad, which is to be led by Lasith Malinga in the three-match T20I series in India. The squad will leave Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Board also revealed in the statement.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep has made way for seamer Kasun Rajitha in the 16-man T20I squad. Pradeep was ruled out after sustaining an injury during practice sessions.
Sri Lanka's squad: Lasith Malinga (Capt.), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.
