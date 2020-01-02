IND vs SL | Angelo Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20I squad

Former Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews was sacked as ODI and T20I captain after his team crashed out of the Asia Cup in the group stage. Matthews was recalled, on Wednesday, to the T20I side after a 16-month hiatus since he was left out for the series against New Zealand in late 2018. The 32-year-old all-rounder played his last T20I against South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory but failed to impress with the bat.