I hope ICC doesn't consider four-day Tests, says Nathan Lyon

Today at 2:32 PM
Nathan Lyon has branded four-day Tests ridiculous and said he hopes that the ICC isn’t even considering the option. Lyon joins a list of others like Aussie head coach Justin Langer, South African skipper Faf du Plessis, and New Zealand’s Neil Wagner in being against the break from tradition.
Former cricketers Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan were among the notable figures to suggest the proposed change, with the key intention being a freeing up of space on the international calendar. The ICC agreed to let boards schedule four-day Tests in 2017 on a trial basis — South Africa vs Zimbabwe in 2017 being an example. However, with current player resistance looming large, cricket administrators will have a hard time to get any momentum going in their favour.
“Ridiculous. I’m not a fan. I believe you’ll get so many more draws ... I’m totally against it and I hope ICC aren’t even considering it,” Lyon told the Unplayable Podcast, reported Fox Sports.
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts suggested last week that the innovation was worth considering, with the match against Afghanistan at home next summer being a possible trial. Du Plessis advocated for Tests to remain five days after their trial against Zimbabwe, while Wagner also made his stance clear recently.
Further, skipper Tim Paine, vice-captain Travis Head, and recently senior bowler Lyon’s disapproved of the four-day Test. Langer, who serves as head coach and national selector, has also confirmed he is a traditionalist when it comes to the concept.
“I’m bored and don’t like to change much,” Langer concluded.
