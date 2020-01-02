Have to be selective about matches to avoid stress fractures, states Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar, who made his debut for India against England last year, has revealed that his stress fractures have come from playing too many games regularly and a selective approach is hence required. The pacer has done wonders for the team in the shortest format, also making his way into ODIs.

Besides the international success, comprising a terrific record spell of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh which also included a hattrick, Chahar also enjoyed a prolific season in the IPL 2019. Following that, he also appeared for his state team Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but that led to an injury that would rule him out of India's decisive third ODI against the touring West Indies. It was later revealed by MSK Prasad that the stress fracture on his lower back, which has put him into an ongoing rehabilitation, was picked up during the domestic T20 trophy.

That has led to the 27-year-old deciding to play more selective cricket to help him survive in the long run.

"The stress fracture in my back is mainly due to playing excess matches. Before the Ranji Trophy began, I was playing almost all matches. In fact, it's been happening like this for the past two years. So I have to be a bit selective now. Else, I won't be able to survive," Chahar told The Telegraph.

Chahar, who had to work extremely hard to increase his pace from the 120s (kph) to the high 130s, is now bowed down by constant cricket and that is negatively affecting his pace.

"The year starts on a poor note, unfortunately, because of the injury. My objective is to obviously keep performing better, but I will also be doing the required training and exercises to regain my lost pace. Since I was playing continuously, I had lost two-three kilometres [per hour] of pace," Chahar revealed.

Meanwhile, MSK Prasad who revealed about Chahar’s injury origin had also implied that the pacer could be out until March-April. However, Chahar believes he will be fit much ahead of the IPL.

"Match fitness is also important. If you take proper rest and utilise your time properly, then the IPL is a really good platform to regain your rhythm. In two months, you have to play 14 matches in the IPL, which is not much,” Chahar said.

"The problem was, after the Bangladesh series where we played three matches in seven days, I started playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy where the gaps between each game were very short. So if I have to play, say eight to nine games in 12 days, that is more difficult. Therefore, in these cases, I need to be selective. These situations are more harmful to the body kyunki aap lagaatar khel rahe ho (because you are continuously playing),” he added.