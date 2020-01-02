Happy that I am part of India discussion, elates Priyank Panchal

It has become an ingrained habit for Panchal to score big as he put up double centuries for fun against some of the most formidable A-teams around the world. A 206 against England Lions and another 160 against Sri Lanka 'A’ earlier last year was the foundation for Panchal to move ahead in the pecking order. While the hurt is somewhere lurking for not being awarded that cap sooner than later, he is wise enough to understand that a chance might come out of nowhere for he has been one of Indian cricket’s most consistent performers.