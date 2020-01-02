Happy that I am part of India discussion, elates Priyank Panchal

Today at 1:19 PM
Priyank Panchal has stated that he is happy being a part of the discussion of India's opening debate which he feels adds to his game and fuels him to perform better. Panchal has also added that he and Abhimanyu Easwaran respect each other and enjoy each other's success at the domestic level.
It has become an ingrained habit for Panchal to score big as he put up double centuries for fun against some of the most formidable A-teams around the world. A 206 against England Lions and another 160 against Sri Lanka 'A’ earlier last year was the foundation for Panchal to move ahead in the pecking order. While the hurt is somewhere lurking for not being awarded that cap sooner than later, he is wise enough to understand that a chance might come out of nowhere for he has been one of Indian cricket’s most consistent performers.
“I am happy that I am part of that discussion. For me to score consistently is more important. I am focusing on that only,” Panchal told PTI.
Undoubtedly, he is in the scheme of things - as he should be - but the level of competition for the opening slot hasn’t been able to dislodge him from his eventual aim. Mayank Agarwal is doing well, Rohit Sharma has hardly disappointed so far, Shubman Gill is ahead of the pecking order. Age is not in the side of Faiz Fazal, which means Abhimanyu Easwaran and Panchal are ahead of him in the pecking order.
“We (Easwaran and I) have come to this stage because of performance. For me, performance matters the most and winning for the team is also important. We respect each other and have played together for a long time,” Panchal concluded.
Panchal is currently in Kolata to play Gujarat's Ranji Trophy encounter against Bengal, starting tomorrow (January 3).
