AUS vs NZ | Kane Williamson doubtful for Sydney Test, Glenn Phillips named replacement

New Zealand have been dealt with another blow in the series against Australia, with skipper Kane Williamson doubtful for the third Test after feeling unwell earlier this week as Glenn Philipps is brought in as cover. Alongside Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner have also been unwell.

After injuries rued their chances in the opening two Test, losing Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand have been dealt with a bigger blow, losing their skipper Kane Williamson, who’s ill ahead of the third Test in Sydney.

On the eve of the Test, skipper Williamson alongside Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner have all been reported ill. Santner is most likely to make his way out of the Test team after consecutive failures in the series, with Will Sommerville likely to replace the left-arm spinner. Right-handed Glenn Phillips, who has excellent numbers in the domestic cricket has been called as a cover for the skipper.

In the 39 innings that Philipps has played, he has scored over 1489 runs at an average of 42.5, with four hundreds and six fifties in his career. Further, the 23-year-old scored a 116 against England a month ago becoming the front-runner to replace Williamson.

"We've obviously got a few balls up in the air at the moment and we want to be on the safe side and have options. Glenn has been in terrific form this season and has good versatility with where he can bat and the roles he can play,” said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.