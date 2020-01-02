AUS vs NZ | Cricketers to pay tribute to Australia firefighters during third Test, smoke delays expected

Cricketers from both teams will pay tribute to firefighters and bushfire victims during the third Test in Sydney, which will also be under scanner for air quality which may degrade due to smoke. Australia will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash while New Zealand will play for pride.

It has been one of the most damaging bushfire seasons in Australia as the blazing bushfire has claimed the lives of 18 people and the air quality level have dropped considerably due to the smoke from these bushfires. The players from both the teams will be paying a tribute to those who lost their lives in these bushfires. The match will begin on scheduled time but can be suspended by the umpires if they suspect that the air quality or the visibility is not up to the required standard.

"Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we're finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick. We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on," CA's head of operations Peter Roach told cricket.com.au.

Before play on Friday both sides will take part in a minute's applause for fire and emergency services workers and wear black armbands as a mark of respect for those who have died. Cricket Australia also announced a fundraising drive for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund during one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March.

"We pray the conditions improve, the fires ease and the rains come. And, above all else, we hope all Australians pull together and help each other through this incredibly difficult time," Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine said in a joint letter published in local media.