AUS vs NZ | Australia likely to go unchanged, admits Tim Paine

Tim Paine admitted that Australia might go unchanged in the third Test of the series following reports of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson making his debut alongside Nathan Lyon in a two-man spin attack. However, Paine further added there is still a possibility of Swepson playing if the conditions suit.

Tim Paine, on Thursday, admitted that the Australian team will be left untouched following the win against New Zealand in the Boxing-day game at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While the Sydney pitch is indeed going to favour the spinners, Australia are pondering whether they want to mess with the winning XI to complete the whitewash against the cross-country rivals New Zealand.

Earlier the controversy over Australia playing two spinners in tandem was all over the news, with Lyon suggesting that he would not rest himself for the inclusion of Mitchell Swepson. Paine, however, is not tied up as he has two part-time spinners in the form of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head who have delivered when called upon to bowl. Labuschange in the two Tests thus far has picked up two wickets and has managed to cause chaos to the Kiwi batsmen.

“We’ll have a look in the morning. It’s likely we’ll go unchanged but it’s still a possibility when we see that wicket tomorrow morning that we’d go for another spinner," said Tim Paine, reported Hindustan Times.

In the 13 tests that Labuschange has played as a specialist batsman, the right-hander has come up successful when called upon to bowl picking up 12 wickets in as many games. With two spinners already there in the playing XI, Paine would be tempted to go with the same playing XI to finish off the series.