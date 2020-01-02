AUS v NZ | Never been a millisecond of doubt regarding Tim Paine, reveals Justin Langer

Head coach Justin Langer has said that despite the growing conjectures, no one within the team doubts skipper Tim Paine’s spot in the Australian squad. Meanwhile, Langer is yet to decide between more work for part-timers and a debut for Mitchell Swepson ahead of the third Test against New Zealand.

Though he has done well since taking over from Steve Smith after the sandpaper scandal in South Africa nearly two years ago, Paine has always been looked at with suspicious eyes from beyond. And with Smith’s leadership ban finishing after the third Test against New Zealand and Pat Cummins’ credentials continuing to grow, the questions surrounding Paine have been boiling up again.

Langer, however, has backed the 35-year-old to captain Australia until at least a possible World Test Championship final appearance in 2021 — they are currently second in the points table with 256 points only behind India on the table.

"The truth is there's been conjecture from outside, there's never been one millisecond of conjecture from within our team. I said at the start of the summer, he's almost our most important player because he's a very good leader, his captaincy is excellent, he's the best wicket-keeper in the world, he's as fit as anyone in the group," Langer said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Further, the Australian admitted that Paine was the front-runner for the Man of the Match award with a 70-run knock followed with eight dismissals throughout the game.

"Truthfully, I can't see one reason why he wouldn't. His last game - you judge on his last performance - he was probably pushing to be Man of the Match. He had eight dismissals, 70-odd with the bat, and the way he played his innings was what was most exciting," he said.

A year after they were bullied around the SCG by India — after the loss in Melbourne — the Aussies have struck up a good run of form. Now they sit on the brink of a clean sweep at home for the first time since 2013-14. The decision still to be made, however, is whether they play the leg-spinner Swepson on a pitch that is expected to turn or continue to rely on the part-time options offered by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

"It's certainly an option. That's how we have to look at it - we're talking about finding another all-rounder in Australian cricket - well it might give us an opportunity to bowl Marnus and Travis Head a few overs, to find those extra overs we're looking for," Langer said.

"Every time Marnus gets the ball in his hand, it's pretty exciting. He's working hard on getting his lines right, so he makes them play a bit more, but he's an exciting prospect, the way he spins the ball, and the more he can bowl in games that's important,” Langer added.