    Twitter reacts to Shafali Verma going behind the wicket to hit outrageous scoop shot

    ICC

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:18 PM

    Shafali Verma hit an outrageous scoop shot from behind the stumps in India's match against Sri Lanka Women in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. The 16-year-old is been a big asset for the team and has become the talk of the town for her brilliant consecutive performances and Twitterati hailed her.

    Would you believe this?? :O :O 

    In fact, no one can stop Shafali!

    Shafali the Monster!

    Innovative shot!

    Great to have a player like this in Indian team!

    Lady Sehwag we can say!

    Great scoop behind the stumps!

    Hahaha! Yeah😂

    Yes! :D :D

