Twitter reacts to Shafali Verma going behind the wicket to hit outrageous scoop shot

Shafali Verma hit an outrageous scoop shot from behind the stumps in India's match against Sri Lanka Women in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. The 16-year-old is been a big asset for the team and has become the talk of the town for her brilliant consecutive performances and Twitterati hailed her.
Would you believe this?? :O :O
February 29, 2020
In fact, no one can stop Shafali!
Harmanpreet Kaur on #ShafaliVerma:— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 29, 2020
"Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don't want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game" #T20WorldCup
Shafali the Monster!
Won't believe India remain unbeaten in the group stage! @TheShafaliVerma n #RadhaYadav are the heros of the match! @virendersehwag pazi which shot it is? #T20WorldCup #INDvSL #Australia #WorldCup#T20WorldCup2020 #SriLanka #IndvSl #INDWvSLW #shafaliverma pic.twitter.com/WdsMsTyuxI— CricOwl (@OwlCric) February 29, 2020
Innovative shot!
What a shot champ #shafaliverma more power to you #INDvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QvbuLCwCW0— Rajesh NP (@rajesh_np) February 29, 2020
Great to have a player like this in Indian team!
Shafali Verma now hitting the ball from behind the stumps. Talk about innovative shots! #INDvSL #WorldT20— Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) February 29, 2020
Lady Sehwag we can say!
Shafali Verma Is an Outstanding Talent Indeed at a Very Young age. She Times the Ball & Plays those Lofted Shots Brilliantly & So Far In this Tournament She Has Hit 9 Sixes ( Most by any ) !#INDvSL #T20WorldCup— Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) February 29, 2020
Great scoop behind the stumps!
#ShafaliVerma looks a bit tired now so she decides to go deep in the crease and smash the ball from behind the stumps. Brilliant! #WT20WC pic.twitter.com/GgZoX5ZUaY— Lamb Shanks (@shankrajgopal) February 29, 2020
Hahaha! Yeah😂
Shafali Verma is actually going behind the stumps to hit a ball. 😂😂😂 #IndiavsSriLanka #WorldcupT20— 𝒟𝑒𝑒𝓅𝒶𝓀 (@indianguy86) February 29, 2020
Yes! :D :D
Did #shafaliverma just hit a boundary from behind the stumps!!!😂— Pritiranjan Panda (@pritiranjan95) February 29, 2020
What a talent!!! #INDWvSLW #T20WorldCup
