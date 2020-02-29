 user tracker image
    Twitter lambasts ‘egoistic’ Virat Kohli for reviewing plumbest of plumb LBWs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:41 AM

    Virat Kohli and ‘unsuccessful reviews’ have made quite the pairing over the course of the last few years and today at the Hagley Oval, the couple’s love story continued. An over-confident Kohli, after Agarwal had already wasted a review, went upstairs the plumbest of plumb LBWs, leaving fans fuming.

    With every passing match, teams all over the world are making a case for the ICC to bring in a compulsory crash-course on DRS for cricketers all over the world and Day 1 of the Christchurch Test between India and New Zealand was no different. The DRS disaster-class was initiated by Mayank Agarwal who, despite not getting an inside-edge, reviewed one that thudded his pads in front of the stumps, after which he passed the baton back to Williamson. The New Zealand skipper, then, called for a hideous review off de Grandhomme’s bowling, one that would hawk-eye showed missed the stumps by several inches. 

    But what came from Indian skipper Virat Kohli put both Agarwal and Williamson’s review to shame. On the first ball of the 25th over, Kohli, batting on three, was rapped on the pads by a Tim Southee delivery that went straight on. Kohli’s foot was stuck on the ground and he played all over the delivery and the umpire, without hesitation, ruled the Indian skipper out. To the naked eye, it looked as dead as an LBW can get, but with one second left on the clock, much to the bemusement of the fans and the commentators, Kohli opted for the review. 

    Even before ball-tracking came on, it looked like Kohli was a goner and soon, hawk-eye confirmed that the ball would have gone on to hit the middle of middle. The Kiwi players and fans rejoiced as the replay was shown on the big screen, but the commentators - and the Indian fans - were left flabbergasted at Kohli’s review, especially with Agarwal having already wasted one. Not the shrewdest of reviews from the Indian skipper but with that, he ensured that his love story with unsuccessful reviews marched on.

