Twitter lambasts ‘egoistic’ Virat Kohli for reviewing plumbest of plumb LBWs

Virat Kohli and ‘unsuccessful reviews’ have made quite the pairing over the course of the last few years and today at the Hagley Oval, the couple’s love story continued. An over-confident Kohli, after Agarwal had already wasted a review, went upstairs the plumbest of plumb LBWs, leaving fans fuming.

With every passing match, teams all over the world are making a case for the ICC to bring in a compulsory crash-course on DRS for cricketers all over the world and Day 1 of the Christchurch Test between India and New Zealand was no different. The DRS disaster-class was initiated by Mayank Agarwal who, despite not getting an inside-edge, reviewed one that thudded his pads in front of the stumps, after which he passed the baton back to Williamson. The New Zealand skipper, then, called for a hideous review off de Grandhomme’s bowling, one that would hawk-eye showed missed the stumps by several inches.

But what came from Indian skipper Virat Kohli put both Agarwal and Williamson’s review to shame. On the first ball of the 25th over, Kohli, batting on three, was rapped on the pads by a Tim Southee delivery that went straight on. Kohli’s foot was stuck on the ground and he played all over the delivery and the umpire, without hesitation, ruled the Indian skipper out. To the naked eye, it looked as dead as an LBW can get, but with one second left on the clock, much to the bemusement of the fans and the commentators, Kohli opted for the review.

Even before ball-tracking came on, it looked like Kohli was a goner and soon, hawk-eye confirmed that the ball would have gone on to hit the middle of middle. The Kiwi players and fans rejoiced as the replay was shown on the big screen, but the commentators - and the Indian fans - were left flabbergasted at Kohli’s review, especially with Agarwal having already wasted one. Not the shrewdest of reviews from the Indian skipper but with that, he ensured that his love story with unsuccessful reviews marched on.

Kohli's dismal run continues

India lost their second review

Horrible review

Of course Kohli went for a review when he was so absolutely PLUMB a blind umpire would have given him out as well!!! 😂😂😂😂 #NZvInD — 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨𝔰𝔱𝔬𝔫𝔢 (@SirWB) February 29, 2020

It was an unnecessary review

Ego review from Kohli there. #NZvIND — Sam[uel] Smith (@sgowsmith1988) February 29, 2020

Can't get worse

Both reviews lost. And India’s only 3 down. Southee v Kohli has become THE contest this tour. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 29, 2020

Why the fuck would you review that Kohli! #NZvIND — Shriram (@pakki_minaj) February 29, 2020

Why would you review that, Kohli.. the lean patch continues even if he doesn't admit it. #NZvIND — Yash (@nayanTarse_) February 29, 2020

Least runs scored by Virat Kohli on a tour where he played in all the three formats

Virat Kohli on this NZ tour:



T20Is - 45, 11, 38, 11

ODIs - 51, 15, 9

Tests - 2, 19, 3



204 runs in 10 inns, one fifty. #NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 29, 2020

Watson was always a hero to Virat 😁😁

Great review from Virat Watson there … #NZvInd — Simon Wood (@WoodOnWineNZ) February 29, 2020

This is terrible

Virat Kohli DRS reviews (as batsman) in Tests since 2016

14 referrals

Nine stuck down

Three umpire's calls

Two overturned



Last successful review: vs SL, Kolkata, 2017/18 (Umpire: Joel Wilson)#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 29, 2020