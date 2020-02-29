Shafali Verma has licence to go berserk and enjoy her natural game, shares Harmanpreet Kaur

India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has revealed that Shafali Verma has the licence to go berserk at the top, and play her natural game so as to let her enjoy her time in the middle. Harmanpreet also pointed out that the side is working hard to keep the winning momentum going in the knockouts.

16-year-old Indian prodigy Shafali Verma has grabbed the limelight at the women’s T20 World Cup with her fearless batting atop the order. Verma has amassed 161 runs in her four games so far in the tournament to finish the group stage as the second highest run getter.

It is Verma’s explosive innings at the top that has set India up in all the games to put up a fighting total or chase one down, like the recent victory over Sri Lanka. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is impressed by the teenager’s consistency and shared that she has the license from the management to go berserk at the top and enjoy her game.

"Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don't want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game,"Harmanpreet was quoted as saying so by TOI.

India end the group stage unbeaten as a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka guarantees them their group’s top spot. Harmanpreet is well aware of the importance of the momentum which comes with such a dominant start to the tournament as she shared that her team is working hard to carry it forward in the business end of the 10-team event.

"It's really important to keep the momentum when you are winning games. You really work hard, so you can't afford to lose that momentum. You can't bowl same pace and lengths on these wickets, so you need to keep rotating the bowlers," the skipper signs off.