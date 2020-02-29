Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | 'Team Game' has got us through this far, feels Parthiv Patel

Gujarat skipper Parthiv Patel has banked on 'team game' with the young guns stepping up and helping out the seasoned campaigners, ahead of the semi-final clash against Saurashtra in Rajkot from Saturday. He has also added that Saurashtra is always a good side at home and it will be a tough game.

In a clash of opponents familiar with each other in every possible way, Gujarat face Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy semifinal in Rajkot from Saturday. Defeated finalists last season, Saurashtra share a lot of similarities with the winners of the 2016-17 season. Part of the same state, they know each other inside out. This has been a season of aggression, attitude and accomplishment for Gujarat. With the young guns stepping up and helping out the seasoned campaigners, Gujarat has had a smooth sailing in the tournament so far and Parthiv trusts the ‘team game’ to continue.

“Saurashtra is always a good side when they are playing at home. In the season, we have tried to execute our plans and make sure that we play to our potential. Nothing changes in the semifinal and that’s going to be our game plan. As far as our team is concerned, we have been doing well. There aren’t many players in top run-getters or top wicket-takers’ list, but it shows that we have gelled well as a team. Whenever required, someone or the other have put their hands up for a match-winning performance,” said Patel as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Last year, despite playing impressive cricket, Gujarat was stunned by Kerala in the quarterfinals. And this time around Saurashtra has impressed each one of us by their skill level. In the final thrice since the 2012-13 season, they are still looking for their first title. Even without Cheteshwar Pujara, they are capable of giving a scare to the favourites Gujurat. With captain Jaydev Unadkat leading from the front with the ball, Parthiv is well aware of the opponents potential and threats.

“We don’t rely on only one or two guys, so that’s a good thing. We have been here (in such a situation) before, so have they. We want to try and win every season. We have done really well throughout the season, so obviously, we are looking forward to the final. The thoughts of winning the title is always there but that’s not something we are thinking right now. To win the final, we have to ensure that we win the semifinal,” he added.