Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | GUJ v SAU - Sheldon Jackson fifty gives Saurashtra edge

As Jackson walked off with the Chirag Jani at the end of play on the first day, there was a standing ovation given to the two batsmen from the hosts dressing room. The applause was more so for Jackson — whose unbeaten knock, which included nine fours and two sixes held the Saurashtra innings together — but at least some of it was directed towards the grit and determination shown by Jani at the other end. The all-rounder ate up 66 deliveries for his 16, playing his part in an unbroken 55-run stand to perfection. A topsy-turvy day of cricket but it came to close with the hosts edging ahead.