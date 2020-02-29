Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | BEN v KAR - Anustup Majumdar to Bengal’s rescue again

Cometh the hour, cometh the champion is an old adage that is befitting of the Bengal’s No.5 (today No.6). After failing to convert starts all through the group stage — once falling on 99 even — the right-hander has come to the fore in the knockout phase — and how! Just like the quarter-finals against Odisha, Bengal were in a massive hole when he walked into the crease. And just like that day in Cuttack, Majumdar emerged a hero walking back into the dressing room at stumps with a proud look on his face.