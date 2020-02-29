Groin injury puts Kagiso Rabada out of India tour

Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the subsequent three-match ODI tour of India early next month. The former's injury might be a killer blow to South Africa's chances of winning in India as they desperately wanted Rabada bowl to the Indian top-order.

Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India early next month and faces a race to get fit in time for Delhi Capitals' IPL opener on March 30. The former's injury might be a killer blow to South Africa's chances of winning in India as they desperately wanted Rabada for the India series.

The 24-year-old sustained a groin strain during the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia and it is now confirmed that the injury takes away Rabada out of action for four weeks from competitive cricket.

Rabada suffered the injury during the recent T20I series against Australia where he played all three games, bowling 11 overs and conceding 114 runs, while taking two wickets. While this is Rabada's first significant groin injury, he has regularly suffered with back problems throughout his career to date.

"Kagiso (Rabada) sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan. The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series. The CSA medical staff will ensure his effective and expeditious recovery,” said Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rabada's replacement for the Australia and India series are yet to be named. South Africa's three-match ODI series against Australia begins in Paarl on Saturday, while the series in India starts on March 12.