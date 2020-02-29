Josh Hazlewood to miss couple of IPL matches due to Sheffield Shield final

Josh Hazlewood has shared that he will be missing a couple of IPL games for Chennai Super Kings as he hangs back to feature in the Sheffield Shield final game. Hazlewood has also admitted that he has already “missed the boat” for the T20 World Cup with the pace battery brimming with aspirants.

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood shared that he will be missing the first couple of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which only delays his debut in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours. Hazlewood will be hanging back to feature in the Sheffield Shield final which is scheduled from March 27.

The New South Wales pacer is looking to cement his place in the ODI having just made it to the side on the back of an explosive Shield season and an impressive end to the season will serve his purpose very well. Hazlewood is destined to battle with Kane and Jhye Richardson to grab the third seamer’s place for the South Africa series and is hell-bent on bettering his chances for the upcoming opportunities.

On the other hand, Hazlewood is a long way from the T20 side and admitted the fact that he is out of the race for a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The tearaway, who last made a T20 appearance in the baggy green back in 2016, is aware of the fact that only a good BBL season, where he helped Sydney Sixers lift the title, won’t do much good to his chances against regular features in the Aussie side.

"The team is settled now, and I may have missed the boat," Hazlewood told Cricket Australia.

"When the team's winning every series and pretty much every game, and particularly the bowlers are doing such a great job, it's going to be tough. It'll probably take an injury or two to get an opportunity. That's the realistic way of looking at it."