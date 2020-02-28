India and Pakistan to feature in Asia Cup in Dubai, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The saga, which has stretched for well over a year, has seen several twists and turns. India initially threatened to pull out of the tournament after refusing to travel to Pakistan, who were the designated hosts for the tournament. However, PCB CEO Wasim Khan then rebutted with a threat of his own, claiming that Pakistan might pull out of the World T20 in 2021 that is scheduled to be in India should the latter refuse to participate in this year’s Asia Cup.