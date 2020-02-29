IND vs NZ | India can't be regarded as a great team until they win in NZ & England, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that India must win in places like New Zealand and England to prove their dominance in the longest format of the game. India are in a dire situation at the Hagley Oval having been bowled out for just 242 with Kylie Jamieson claiming his maiden fifer.

India doesn’t seem to have learnt much from their humiliating 10-wicket loss in Wellington as they have failed to capitalise on a great start provided by opener Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara. The visitors were bundled out for just 242 in their first innings after finishing off at 194 for 5 at lunch.

The Indian batsmen’s long time nemesis, a swinging ball, is back to haunt them yet again as Kiwis’ disciplined bowling paid off. The No.1 Test side in the World, India lost as many as six wickets for just 48 runs which might cost dear as the match progresses.

A lot of speculations about India’s dominant run in Test cricket preceded the two-game Test series but till now none of that grit or dominance has been seen from the visitors. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the Indian team must win in places like England and New Zealand so as to prove their dominance in red-ball cricket.

Vaughan tweeted, "NZ giving India a lesson in how to play in conditions where the ball moves through the air ... They can't be regarded as a great team till they start winning in places like NZ & England .. #NZvsIND"

The only positive for India in a day filled with Black Caps’ dominance was fifties from Shaw, Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. It looked like the three batsmen will build on the great starts they have had to put up a big total on board but all these batsmen did was throw away a golden opportunity. Skipper Virat Kohli’s nightmare tour continued as he was dismissed for just 3 early after lunch.

On the other hand, young tearaway Kyle Jamieson returned with his maiden fifer, in only his second Test, as experienced campaigners Trent Boult and Tim Southee chipped in with a couple of each. The Kiwis have had a great start to their innings as they closed the day 179 runs adrift India’s first innings total with all 10 wickets in hand.