Narendra Hirwani’s counsel helped me clear my often jumbled up mindset, hails Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav has hailed spin consultant Narendra Hirwani’s counselling which helped her clear her mind while bowling and keep things simple when it comes to crunch moments. Yadav came up with 4 wickets against Sri Lanka, her career-best, to help India restrict Sri Lana to a modest total.

Indian spinners continue their onslaught on opposition batsmen as the women in blue make it four wins of four in the group stage of the ongoing women’s T20 World Cup. This time it was lef-arm spinner Radha Yadav who stepped up to torment the opposition and get those quick inroads through their ranks which aided India to contain them for just 113.

Yadav shared that she was confident of going out there and bowling her heart out whenever the opportunity came as she expressed her joy on being useful for the side on the big stage. The left-arm spinner hailed spin consultant Narendra Hirwani’s counselling for her success as she pointed out the former India leggie helped her clear her mind off all the muddle which was holding her back.

"I knew if I got the opportunity, I could help the team win," Yadav told TOI. "It feels great when you do something good for your team. I worked hard for the last two weeks and I'm really happy it paid off. Narendra [Hirwani] has been with us since the West Indies tour last year in November. He has definitely worked a lot on my bowling.

"My mindset often gets jumbled and I start overthinking about a lot of things, especially my action and my deliveries in general, but he has supported me a lot by freeing my mind up and clearing the clutter."

After Yadav’s four-wicket haul left the Sri Lankan camp in a disarray, explosive opener Shafali Verma proved her mettle again by hitting 47 to set up an Indian win which was later completed by Jeremiah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma with 32 balls to spare.