WWT20 | India won't take Sri Lanka lightly, insists Harmanpreet Kaur

After sealing the semi final berth in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, the women in blue are upbeat in locking horns with out of form Sri Lanka in their final group game. But India’s skipper is not in a mood to take the islanders lightly after securing wins against hosts and defending champions Australia, as well as Bangladesh and New Zealand, in the first week of the tournament. On the other hand Sri Lanka had the toughest start to the tournament having lost to New Zealand and Australia in their opening two games.

“I know we have qualified, but the next game is still crucial for us. We will be taking Sri Lanka very seriously. They’ve been doing well. I know they haven’t won a game but they were almost there on both occasions. We will be taking it very seriously before we start thinking about the semi-finals,” said Kaur as quoted by Scroll.

“We try to take every wicket in all of our games. Every wicket is an important one at this level. We just have to try and stick to our plan, especially to get out the likes of Chamari Athapaththu early. That will be crucial,” she added.

Even though Sri Lanka have lost all matches against opponents, they gave a tough fight to each team they faced. They reduced the Australian score to 10 for 3 and Harmanpreet is well aware of the threat that Chamari Athapaththu possesses, who is regarded as one of the most ferocious hitters in women’s cricket and has the bulk of experience of playing in Women’s Big Bash League.