Twitter reacts to Nasheem Shah's deadly Yorker to disturb Luke Ronchi's furniture

Pakistan's teenage sensation Naseem Shah stunned the world with a deadly yorker during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Shah bowled a destructive Yorker to Luke Ronchi where the Kiwi man was left clueless and Twitterati praised this young kid for his killing performance.
Oh! You beauty, Nasheem Shah😍
These 2 were some quality wickets from Naseem Shah when he rattled the stumps twice. Picked up big ones... Ronchi amd Malan. Man he's got some real pace 💜#IUvQG #QGvIU #PSLV #PSL2020pic.twitter.com/FRqorKNvaq— Daniyal Mirza (@Danimirza747) February 28, 2020
Terrific delivery!
What a phenomenal dismissal, Naseem Shah clean bowled Ronchi. 😍 https://t.co/GHBQBAvnOa— Cric Now (@TheCricNow) February 28, 2020
Ronchi has no clue!
Naseem Shah fired Ronchi's stump with an absolute beast of delivery.#IUvsQG #HBLPSLV— Humayun (@Humayun48190496) February 27, 2020
What a brilliant piece of bowlling!
Naseem Shah effectively got Ronchi, Malan and Ingram, if Ahmad Shahzad wasn’t a spastic and gave away 23 runs only. MashAllah— ali (@Gerrardology) February 27, 2020
Great young talent!
Naseem Shah vs Luke Ronchi pic.twitter.com/kDu77uGRm6— Stumps AOTS (@Stumps_AOTS) February 27, 2020
Went like a Tracer Bullet!
Naseem shah dismissing ronchi with a peach of a delivery ! #IUvQG #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/MdeiqsAfCZ— Muiz (@whysounstable) February 27, 2020
Rawalpindi!
Watch Naseem Shah ripping out the stumps. Ronchi had no clue. #IUvQG #HBLPSLV#PSL2020 #PSLV pic.twitter.com/4k45qfZXCy— Rehman A (@thepslt20guy) February 27, 2020
#IUvQG— Mushumir Butt (@Mushumir) February 27, 2020
Naseem Shah on Fire in Rawalpindi. First Ronchi and now Malan. It's great to watch young Pakistani pacer taking wickets of some quality international batsmen. pic.twitter.com/qPHGeDWPYe
Perfect deliveries to send them back to pavilion!
“So he got one more stump to hit, ronchi with the leg stump,malan with the middle stump, now he is left with off stump” #NaseemShah— PakShalwarLeague (PSL) (@Abu_Shalwar) February 27, 2020
Slater what a keen observer, 🥰#commentary #PSLV #QuettaGladiators
