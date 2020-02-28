 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Nasheem Shah's deadly Yorker to disturb Luke Ronchi's furniture

    Twitter reacts to Nasheem Shah's deadly Yorker to disturb Luke Ronchi's furniture

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:15 PM

    Pakistan's teenage sensation Naseem Shah stunned the world with a deadly yorker during the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Shah bowled a destructive Yorker to Luke Ronchi where the Kiwi man was left clueless and Twitterati praised this young kid for his killing performance.

    Oh! You beauty, Nasheem Shah😍

    Terrific delivery!

    Ronchi has no clue! 

    What a brilliant piece of bowlling!

    Great young talent!

    Went like a Tracer Bullet!

    Rawalpindi!

    Perfect deliveries to send them back to pavilion!

