Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya returning to cricket field after long injury lay-off

Hardik Pandya has returned to cricket with an explosive performance in the DY Patel Cup. Pandya, who has been rested for four months due to severe back injury, has taken his flight off in today's match by scoring runs with massive sixes to garner attention of everyone and Twitter reacted on same.
Back with a bang! #HardikPandya
Hardik Pandya plays his 1st match in months; smashes 38, picks 3 wickets
#DYPatilT20
Shikhar Dhawan: 14 off 11
Hardik Pandya: 38 off 25 and 3/26 in 3.4 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 10* off 6 & 0/14 in 3 overs
Rahul Chahar: 5/18
Here is the video of Hardik Pandya's 2 back to back sixes in #DYPATILT20
all-round performance by Hardik Pandya in his return to cricket for Reliance 1.
38(25) including 4 sixes and 1 four.
3.4-0-26-3
#bowling === 3 wickets @hardikpandya7
#DYPatilT20Cup
Shikhar Dhawan - 14(11)
Hardik Pandya - 38(25) & 3/26(3.4)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 10*(6) & 0/14(3)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10*(6) & 3-0-14-0
- Rahul Chahar 4-1-18-5
- Shikhar Dhawan 14(11)#DYPATILT20 #DYPatilT20Cup
38(25) including 4 sixes and 1 four.
3.4-0-26-3#DYPatilT20Cup
Great Comeback By Hardik Pandya 38(25) & 3.4-0-26-3 against Bank Of Baroda #DYPATILT20 #DYPatilT20Cup
