    Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya returning to cricket field after long injury lay-off

    Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya returning to cricket field after long injury lay-off

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:59 PM

    Hardik Pandya has returned to cricket with an explosive performance in the DY Patel Cup. Pandya, who has been rested for four months due to severe back injury, has taken his flight off in today's match by scoring runs with massive sixes to garner attention of everyone and Twitter reacted on same.

    What a comeback! :fire:

    Powerful people return with powerful performance!

    Brilliant!

    Yup!

    Massive! 

    Take a bow, Hardik Pandya

    He didn't lose his touch with the bat!

