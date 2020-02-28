Test cricket must be five days because it is 'Test,' says Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble, chairman of the ICC's Cricket Committee, has made it very clear that a Test match has to be five days long and he does not endorse the proposal to make four-day Test cricket mandatory. Kumble also expressed his gladness that many players, including Virat Kohli, share the same views.

Test cricket is dying — according to some, at least. Not for Kumble, who is one of the most prominent and influential voices in world cricket. And as some of the key Full Member boards push the ICC, who are split on the subject themselves, for mandatory four-day Test cricket from the 2023 cycle of the World Test Championships, Kumble chooses to take the traditional stand.

"The sense of what I think about it is the players have given that. I mean, they don't want a four-day Test. Five-day Test is what it is. And a Test it is because it is five days. If it was four days, it wouldn't be a Test. I am very clear on that," Kumble said during The Hindu's annual thought conclave, The Huddle reported ESPNCricinfo.

Kumble's views carry even more weight when you consider that he chairs the committee that recommends all things cricket to the ICC itself. According to the former Indian captain, the ICC Cricket Committee had an initial discussion on four-day Tests two years ago but never considered making it mandatory for all countries. The legendary leggie, however, is open to four-day Tests being played in bilateral tournaments against smaller countries like Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

"It was discussed a couple of years ago, but I don't think there's any progress made on taking a decision of a mandatory four-day Test. I mean when you play Afghanistan, Ireland, Zimbabwe, maybe the boards have the wherewithal to go ahead and play a four-day Test. But the [ICC Cricket] Committee and even within the ICC, I don't think there's any, at least in the immediate, thinking of having a four-day Test competition, which is mandatory. I am really glad that the players believe that it is a five-day competition that they want,” Kumble added.