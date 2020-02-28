Reports | Umar Akmal asked to refund PSL payment after suspension

Veteran Pakistan batter Umar Akmal has been suspended from the PSL by the PCB over allegations of not reporting a spot fixing approach. Akmal has been asked to refund his PSL payment while he has declined all the allegations and is ready to challenge the charges levelled against him.

Umar Akmal has been hit by yet another controversy at a time when he seemed determined to pull together his controversy-ridden career and have a final go for the national side. Akmal has been suspended from all cricketing action, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), by the PCB over allegations of failing to report an spot fixing approach.

Akmal was all set to represent Quetta Gladiators in the PSL this season who will be defending their title but the suspension ruled him out. The PCB has instructed Akmal to refund his PSL payment cheque which he received prior to the season.

“He has now been asked to return the amount to the Pakistan Cricket Board as he stands suspended from the PSL and all other cricket activities until the inquiry is completed," one source said according to a TOI report.

Unlike other leagues around the world, the PCB handles the players payment in the PSL to avoid any mismanagement and pays 70% of the contract amount ahead of the season, and the rest as the season moves ahead. It’s this 70% that the keeper batsman has been instructed to refund while he denies all the charges levelled against him.

The Gladiators have brought in allrounder Anwar Ali to replace Akmal. Ali, who turned out in 22 ODIs and 16 T20Is for Pakistan between 2008 and 2016, has been a part of the Gladiators’ squad in all the previous editions of the PSL.