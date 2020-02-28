Reports | Ishant Sharma set to miss second Test; Umesh Yadav likely to replace him

Following his heroic performance in the opening Test, the pacer Ishant Sharma is set to be sidelined for the second Test with a recurrence of pain in the same ankle that he injured last month. The reports added that Umesh Yadav is in line to replace him for the second Test, starting Saturday.

Ishant Sharma’s torrid start to 2020 continues, after a recurrence of pain in the same ankle that he injured a month ago while playing for Delhi. While that ankle injury potentially was set to rule him out of action for six weeks, he quickly returned to fitness in less than five weeks. The pacer also was on the flight to New Zealand, playing the opener in Wellington. However, Sharma’s run has been halted when he felt a pain in the ankle during the practice session ahead of the Hagley Oval Test.

“The veteran seamer was present in the nets and did bowl for a while two days out from the match on Thursday (February 27). But he, however, was absent from training on the eve of the match,” reported Cricbuzz.

The source also added that the pacer informed the management of pain in the same ankle that he injured against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy encounter. With Ishant Sharma being India’s most experienced pacer in New Zealand, it would come as a big blow to the Indian team, who trail the home side 0-1 in the two-match series.

“Ishant had informed the team management of pain in the same ankle after bowling for nearly 20 minutes in the nets on Thursday. He was sent for tests on Friday (February 28), results for which are still awaited,” the report added.

With Ishant set to be ruled out, the source mentioned the name of Umesh Yadav who was seen having a lengthy conversation with the Indian coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. Yadav has been a regular feature for the Indian Test team in home conditions and if he makes his appearance on Saturday, it would be his first in New Zealand. The 32-year-old pacer from Nagpur’s away record does not read good, with 46 wickets in 17 Tests at an average of 42.19.