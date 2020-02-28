PAK vs BAN | Mushfiqur Rahim adamant about not touring Pakistan

Veteran Bangladesh keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has revealed that he stands by his decision of not touring Pakistan for the final leg of the tour which is scheduled in April. Rahim has conceded that he was even approached by the PSL but made his decision clear to the BCB and the PSL organisers.

Winning the final Test to level the series is Bangladesh’s top priority for now and Rahim’s inclusion would have only bolstered their chances. But their record double centurian’s denial only worsens the situation for the Bangla Tigers who are in a trivial condition in the World Test Championship. The last phase which will kick off from April 3 will feature an one off ODI and the second Test of the tour.

Rahim pulled out of the previous two legs of the tour, which consisted of three T20Is and a Test, over security concerns.

"I have clearly stated my stand regarding going or not going to Pakistan and they [BCB] have accepted it. There was an offer from PSL and I was asked whether I give my name or not but I did not give for the tournament," Mushfiqur was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"They [board] should have respected me because I did not put my name despite knowing the current situation. So it is pretty clear [that I will not go] and it will not change in the future and I have all the good wishes for them who travels there."

The BCB had previously assured of respecting the players’ decision whether or not to be a part of the side touring Pakistan but it insisted Rahim to reconsider his decision on the basis of inputs from Mahammudulah and other players who were a part of the previous legs.