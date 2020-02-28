IPL 2020 | Will bat at No 3 in IPL to make an Indian team return with runs, reveals Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey who has successfully captained Karnataka and batted two or three-down for the team in the short formats this season says he wouldn't want to change much he will bat at No 3 for Sunrisers in IPL and give himself more opportunity. He further wants to carry his form into the World Cup.

Despite the constant change since Pandey’s debut in July 2015, his commitment has remained unchanged. The 30-year-old, who has played 38 T20 Internationals and 26 ODIs hasn't let the constant flux unsettle him. Not so long ago, he was among front-runners for that much-debated India's No 4 slot, but it's been five, six or just about anywhere. In the limited-overs series in New Zealand for example, he was sent out to bat at No 6. The Indian cricketer said he wouldn't want to change much and he will bat at No 3 in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I wouldn't want to change much. I think I'll bat at No 3 and I'll probably try and push for that spot in the IPL because that gives me more opportunities to express myself, get runs and then return to the Indian side. I know I may not bat at No. 3 for India but if I can do well in the IPL, I'll carry with me the confidence of having got a lot of runs in the IPL. It will give me enough time to reflect on my batting and learn from situations as well,” reveals Pandey, reported Times Of India.

With the T20 World Cup approaching later this year in Australia, Pandey feels that if he bats up the order in the IPL and gets as many runs as possible he can carry his good form to the much-awaited T20 World Cup and win matches for the team.

“Also, if I bat up the order and get as many runs as possible, I can carry that form into the World Cup. I'm hoping I can be the match-winner in as many matches as possible,” expressed Pandey.

Further, the IPL action is all set to kick-off from March 29, with Sunrisers first game coming at home against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 1.