IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni needs to play more matches to play T20 World Cup, admits Kapil Dev

Former World Cup winning Captain Kapil Dev feels MS Dhoni should play a few international matches to be considered for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. Dev adds he is not excited about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to action during the IPL, saying the league is for future stars.

The 38-year-old Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who led India to two world titles, has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev said he should play a few matches to be considered for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad.

"As his fan, yes (would like to see him playing the T20 World Cup) but as a cricketer, I think it all depends on the management. He hasn't played for one year. He should play more matches to be in the team. There shouldn't be different parameters for different players," expressed Dev, reported Times Of India.

Dhoni who was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January will reportedly start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup. Dev further added that he thinks that IPL is a platform for budding young talent and not established players and he is not excited to see the CSK skipper wearing yellow.

"It's not just Dhoni who is playing the IPL. I am a person who looks for a young player who we can be proud of in the next 10 years. I think Dhoni has already done so much for the country. He is on his last leg. I am his fan so I would love to see him but in IPL I am looking for the next generation," opined Dev.

The IPL is all set to take off from March 29 with the first game being played between Chennai Super Kings against the Mumbai Indians.