IPL 2020 | Don't take part in IPL if you feel burnt out, suggests Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev said that players who are regulars in the Indian team can give the IPL a miss if they think that the international calendar is too cramped. Kapil adds players need to be giving their best for the country because they put a lot of energy in franchise cricket.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had mentioned at the start of India's ongoing tour of New Zealand that they are getting closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight away addressing the strict and tight schedule the players have to go through, which often leads to burnout. However, the former India captain Kapil Dev said that when playing for their country, players need to be giving their best and this should not get compromised because they put a lot of energy in playing franchise cricket.

"If you think there is burnout then don't play IPL. There you are not representing your country. So if you think you are burned out, you can always take a break during the IPL. When you are representing your country, the feeling should be different," said Dev, reported Times Of India.

Kapil, who played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs in an international career that spanned 16 years said that he himself has felt the symptoms of burnout when he used to play. He said that feeling burned out is as much a mental and emotional state as it is physical as one feels burn out when not getting runs or wickets. But when one does, you never burn out.

"When you come into a series and you keep on playing, you burn out when you are not getting runs or wickets. But when you do, you never burn out. You take seven wickets and bowl 20-30 overs a day, you don't feel tired. You bowl 10 overs and give away 80 runs and don't pick a wicket you feel more tired. It's a very emotional thing. Your mind, your brain works like that. Performances make you very light and happy," expressed Dev.